BCB/Trophy Stall launches U-13 tournament

On Thursday last, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) joined hands with Trophy Stall to launch an Under-13 Tournament for the Ancient County.

At the launching, BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the Under-13 Tournament is a very important one for Berbice Cricket as it serves as a nursery to the county’s Under-15 level and would encourage players to start playing at a young age.

Last year, the BCB hosted the Da Silva Motor Spares Under-13 Tournament, which was won by the Rampersaud Ramnauthled Port Mourant Cricket Club with Ramnauth going on to make his way to West Indies Under-15s…..