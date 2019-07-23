Sports

BCB/Trophy Stall launches U-13 tournament

BCB President Hilbert Foster (left) and Ramesh Sunich launched the BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament at the Port Mourant Branch.
BCB President Hilbert Foster (left) and Ramesh Sunich launched the BCB/Trophy Stall Under-13 Tournament at the Port Mourant Branch.

On Thursday last, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) joined hands with Trophy Stall to launch an Under-13 Tournament for the Ancient County. 

At the launching, BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the Under-13 Tournament is a very important one for Berbice Cricket as it serves as a nursery to the county’s Under-15 level and would encourage players to start playing at a young age. 

Last year, the BCB hosted the Da Silva Motor Spares Under-13 Tournament, which was won by the Rampersaud Ramnauthled Port Mourant Cricket Club with Ramnauth going on to make his way to West Indies Under-15s…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Everest holds successful summer camp

Everest holds successful summer camp

By

Vintage Tour de France heading for thrilling finale

By

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will not face rape charges in Las Vegas

By

Comments

Trending