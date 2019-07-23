Everest holds successful summer camp

Braving the inclement weather, over 150 children along with their families and friends flocked the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road and Carifesta Avenue on Sunday as they concluded their one- week summer camp with three softball matches along with a fun day.

President of the Club, Manzoor Nadir and Club Manager, Rihanna Ragoobeer both declared the camp a success as they battled through the week hand in hand with the children housed in the main auditorium.

The camp leaders, Saheed Mohammed, Reyaz Husein and John Ramsingh along with Nadir and Ragoobeer all wore big smiles on their faces as they presented certificates to participants who could be heard telling their friends of their anticipation for next year…..