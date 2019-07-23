High hopes for Pan Am gold

The first batch of athletes who will be representing Guyana at this year’s Pan American Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in Lima, Peru, departed the country yesterday with dreams of capturing gold in the country with a fabled Incan history.

Guyana will be represented in eight disciplines for the 18th edition of the competition, which fields competitors from nations across the Americas and which is held every four years in the year before the summer Olympic Games.

The athletes and officials from the rugby, squash and boxing disciplines left yesterday from the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall…..