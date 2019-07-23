Persaud retains Lusignan Open crown, Sukhram takes female title

When the dust settled at the Lusignan Golf Club on Sunday, Avinash Persaud cruised to a successful title defence in the male division while Christine Sukhram marked her return to the local scene with a triumph in the female category in the Lusignan Open.

Despite heavy rainfall over the two-day tournament, the course stood up thanks to efforts from the staff which was recognized by President of the Club, Aleem Hussain who noted that without them the competition would have never seen tee off. He went on to thank the sponsors who remained faithful to the development of the tournament and promised them the continued growth of the Club.

Hussain was also satisfied with the turnout, despite a number of key players opting out of the competition due to the inclement weather…..