Winners Connection disconnects Hi-Stars 7-0

Coomacka upset Topp XX while Winners Connection mauled Hi-Stars, when the Divine Entertainment’s Summer Super Cup football championship continued on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Coomacka secured the unlikely result against the home side via a 2-1 scoreline. Lionel Peters and Cassie Campbell scored in the first and 85th minute respectively. For the loser, Shawn Daniels found the back of the net in the sixth minute.

On the other hand, Winners Connection dismantled Hi-Stars 7-0. Errol Davis and Shaquille Frank led the rout with respective braces…..