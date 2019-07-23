Sports

Winners Connection disconnects Hi-Stars 7-0

In Divine Entertainment football championship

Winners Connections goal scorers Shaquille Gran

Coomacka upset Topp XX while Winners Connection mauled Hi-Stars, when the Divine Entertainment’s Summer Super Cup football championship continued on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Coomacka secured the unlikely result against the home side via a 2-1 scoreline. Lionel Peters and Cassie Campbell scored in the first and 85th minute respectively. For the loser, Shawn Daniels found the back of the net in the sixth minute.

On the other hand, Winners Connection dismantled Hi-Stars 7-0. Errol Davis and Shaquille Frank led the rout with respective braces…..

