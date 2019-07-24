Brathwaite, Dowrich out of Windies A first “Test” against India

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Injury has ruled captain Kraigg Brathwaite and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich out of the first four-day “Test” of the three-match series against India A starting here today.

Both players, members of the senior side, have picked up ankle injuries and have been ordered to rest.

Left-handed opener John Campbell will also miss the series after being called up to the West Indies squad for the opening two Twenty20 Internationals against India in Fort Lauderdale next month.

Selectors have therefore summoned the Leeward Islands Hurricanes’ pair of wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton and opener Montcin Hodge as replacements for Dowrich and Campbell, while Trinidad and Tobago left-handed opener Jeremy Solozano has come in for Brathwaite.

Solozano, 23, will also act as cover for Brathwaite for the second Test in Port of Spain starting next Wednesday, if the right-hander is still unavailable.

Brathwaite’s absence means that Shamarh Brooks, the regular A-team captain, returns to the helm for the encounter.

West Indies A will be hoping to make amends for their struggles in the preceding five-match one-day series when they suffered a 4-1 drubbing.

Their squad will feature the likes of out-of-favour Tests players Jermaine Blackwood and Miguel Cummins, along with left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

The final Test is scheduled to bowl off at the Brian Lara Stadium on August 6.

SQUAD – Shamarh Brooks (captain), Sunil Ambris, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Miguel Cummins, Jahmar Hamilton, Montcin Hodge, Chemar Holder, Shermon Lewis, Raymon Reifer, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican