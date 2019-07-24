Sports

Retired West Indian cricketers to conduct DCC’s 2019 summer camp

A slew of past West Indian cricketers are set to spearhead the 2019 Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) junior summer camp.

Known as the ‘Home of Legends’, DCC will roll out its 2019 edition of the camp from August 12-23. The camp will be conducted by an experienced team of coaches led by technical director Mark Harper along with Travis Dowlin, Gavin Nedd, Reon King, Clyde Butts and Roger Harper.

This edition of the camp will be held under the theme “Creating the passion and nurturing the talent” and will seek to inculcate the fundamentals of the game to youth between 7-17 years old…..

