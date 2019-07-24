Sports

U12 tennis coach satisfied with team’s performance at Trinidad tourney

-girls finish in record second place, boys end at seventh

Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan (extreme right) and the Guyana contingent for the ITF/COTECC U12 development tournament.
Following Guyana’s record performance at the Under-12 International Tennis Federation/Confederation of Tennis of Central America and the Caribbean (ITF/COTECC) development tournament in Trinidad, coach Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan has expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance.

The Guyana contingent that travelled to Trinidad and Tobago last week comprised seven members including Daly-Ramdyhan, three boys, Hayden Mentore, Gerald Scotland and Ricy Romacindo, and three girls, Paula Kalekyezi, Menikshi Jaikisson and Renola Jordan.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, Guyana reached the finals with the girls eventually falling to Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in the final, surpassing the previous record of the South American side where the boys finished third in 2017…..

