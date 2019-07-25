Blazers to sign 6-time All-Star Gasol

The Portland Trail Blazers will sign six-time All-Star free agent Pau Gasol, the Spanish big man announced on Twitter yesterday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Gasol’s deal will be for one year and $2.6 million, as he joins a Blazers team coming off a run to the Western Conference Finals.

“Ready and happy to join one of the best teams in the league!” Gasol tweeted.

Gasol, who turned 39 earlier this month, is coming off the worst season of his 18-year NBA career. In failing to average double digits in scoring for the first time of his career, he recorded just 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 30 contests (six starts) with San Antonio and Milwaukee…..