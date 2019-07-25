Sports

Nedd expected to lead Guyana U19 cricket team

-leaves today for regional tournament in St Vincent

Ashmead Nedd
Ashmead Nedd

Cricket West Indies Regional Under-19 defending champions Guyana will depart local shores for St Vincent and the Grenadines today where they will look to retain their championship crown for the sixth consecutive year, this time under the leadership of West Indies Under-19 player, Ashmead Nedd.

While this year will only feature five 50-over matches, the team has reportedly been selected based on performances in both three-day and 50-over Inter-County tournaments played recently.

An 18-member squad was encamped for a one-week period with that number now trimmed to 14…..

