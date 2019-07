Pouderoyen defeated Eagles 2-1 when the West Demerara Football Association/Trophy Stall U11 League continued on Tuesday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Orlando Stephenson broke the deadlock, handing Eagles the early lead in the 25th minute. However, Micaiah DeFreitas equalised for Pouderoyen as he found the back of the net two minutes later.

David Williams then recorded the winner in the 36th minute for Pouderoyen. The event continues at the same venue on Saturday.