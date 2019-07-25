Regal Stationery assists DCC players in Guyana U19 squad

Following their provision of cricket gear to two players in the Guyana Under-19 squad, Regal Stationery has now ventured to provide financial support to the five players in the squad who are members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

At a simple presentation ceremony on Tuesday at the company’s Seaforth Street, Campbellville office, a cheque valued US$200 was handed over to Club Captain Dennis Squires. The money will be equally distributed amongst the five players.

“This is a good piece of incentives for the players to buy whatever little goodies they need…while on tour,” Squires said…..