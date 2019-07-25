Sports

Regal Stationery assists DCC players in Guyana U19 squad

Dennis Squires (left) accepts the cheque from Regal Stationery Manager, Telesha Ousman.
Following their provision of cricket gear to two players in the Guyana Under-19 squad, Regal Stationery has now ventured to provide financial support to the five players in the squad who are members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

At a simple presentation ceremony on Tuesday at the company’s Seaforth Street, Campbellville office, a cheque valued US$200 was handed over to Club Captain Dennis Squires. The money will be equally distributed amongst the five players.

“This is a good piece of incentives for the players to buy whatever little goodies they need…while on tour,” Squires said…..

