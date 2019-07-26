Sports

Alexander Village, Broad Street heat up Guinness football

Ryan Dowding (in yellow) of Broad Street trying to maintain possession of the ball while being challenged by a John Street player at the Berlin Tarmac during the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship last evening. (Orlando Charles photo)
Alexander Village and Broad Street secured contrasting wins, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship group stage concluded yesterday at the Berlin Tarmac.

Alexander Village smashed Charlotte Street 5-0. Quincy Peter bagged a double in the 12th and 14th minute, while Shem Porter, Leon Yaw and Delon Williams netted in the eighth, 15th and 16th minute respectively.

On the other hand, Broad Street downed John Street 3-1. Akeem Sam bagged a hat-trick in the win. This came in the form of a fourth minute effort and a ‘Guinness Goal’ (a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two) in the 18th minute…..

