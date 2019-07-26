Net-Rockers, Eagles advance to knockout round of Divine Entertainment’s football tourney

Tournament heavyweights Net-Rockers and Eagles sealed their knockout berths in the inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Football tournament, defeating Blueberry Hill and Coomacka respectively on Wednesday.

Hosted at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden, Net-Rockers brushed aside Blueberry Hill by a 3-0 scoreline. The feared trident of Shane Luckie, Denzil Pryce and Deshawn Joseph were on target in the win.

Luckie fashioned the opener compliments of a 29th minute conversion. This proved to be the only conversion of the half as the Blueberry Hill backline thwarted further attempts by the opposing frontline…..