Vryman’s Erven ground to be ‘home for football’ in Berbice

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Mayor and Town Council of New Amsterdam (NA) have inked a 30-year land lease for the Vryman’s Erven ground, which will serve as the site for the region’s first football facility.

According to an official release from the GFF, the lease was signed at the municipality building by GFF President Wayne Forde and NA Mayor Winifred Heywood.

Also present at the signing were Berbice Football Association (BFA) reps including Acting President Shurwin Forde.

The facility, which will be constructed under the FIFA Forward Programme, will include a field, perimeter fence, lighting and a housing facility…..