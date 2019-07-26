Sports

Winners of Lethem futsal five-a-side tourney awarded

The victorious Men’s Champion Guyana Rush Saints FC.
Guyana Rush Saints FC and Sky Kings Sports Club clinched the Men’s and Women’s Futsal Champion title respectively when the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) five-a-side tournament concluded on Saturday at the Tabatinga Sports Ground, Lethem.

The event was staged in observance of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) 180th anniversary.

In the individual section, Luciano Browne of Tabatinga FC copped the Men’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade, while Lenadra Simon of Sky Kings FC copped the Women’s MVP title…..

