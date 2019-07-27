Defending champs Gold is Money, three others advance to Guinness football quarterfinals

Defending champion Gold is Money, Tiger Bay, Back Circle and Albouystown-B sealed their respective berths to the quarterfinal round, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship continued on Thursday.

Gold is Money edged newcomer LA Ballers 1-0 in front a massive gathering at the Berlin Tarmac. Michael Pedro netted in the seventh minute.

Tiger Bay also defeated Leopold Street 3-1. James Meredith tallied a hat-trick highlighted by a 15th minute conversion and a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) – a goal scored in the final three minutes counts as two – in the 18th minute. For the loser, Okeene Fraser netted in the eighth minute.

Meanwhile, Back Circle edged North East La Penitence 2-1. Adrian Aaron and Jermaine Beckles scored in the fifth and 14th minute respectively. For the loser, Keifer Grant scored in the seventh minute.

Similarly, Albouystown-B upset Sparta Boss 1-0. Melvorn Ross scored in the sixth minute.

In other results, Sophia defeated Rising Stars 4-1, while Alexander Village mauled Charlotte Street 5-0 and Broad Street defeated John Street 3-1.

Up to press time, the quarterfinal and resulting semifinal matches were underway.

Winner of the event will collect $500,000 and the championship trophy, with the second, third and fourth place finishers copping $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively, and the corresponding trophy.

They will also automatically seal a place in the National Championship in August. Beacons (Bartica champion), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winner), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner), Trafalgar (Berbice champion) and High Rollers (Linden champion) have sealed automatic berths to the National Championship.

Below features the final group standings and results from the last round of group stage matches.

Complete Results

Game 1

Alexander Village-5 vs Charlotte St-0

Quincy Porter-12th and 14th

Shem Porter-8th

Leon Yaw-15th

Delon Williams-16th

Game 2

Broad St-3 vs John St-1

Broad St scorer

Akeem San-4th and GG-18th

John St scorer

Oswaldo Gil-8th

Game 3

Albouystown-A vs Future Stars

Future Stars win via walkover (Albouystown-A suspended for one year)

Game 4

Sophia-4 vs Rising Stars-1

Sophia scorers

Dwayne Lowe-GG-18th

Gerald Grittens-GG-20th

Rising Stars scorer

Ray Smith-5th

Game 5

LA Ballers-0 vs Gold is Money-1

Michael Pedro-7th

Game 6

Leopold St-1 vs Tiger Bay-3

Tiger Bay scorer

James Meredith-15th and GG-18th

Leopold St scorer

Okeene Fraser-8th

Game 7

North East La Penitence-1 vs

Back Circle-2

Back Circle scorers

Adrian Aaron-5th

Jermaine Beckles-14th

North East scorer

Keifer Grant-7th

Game 8

Sparta Boss-0 vs Albouystown-B-1

Melvorn Ross-6th

Quarterfinal Matchups

(1)Broad St vs Leopold St

(2)Albouystown-B vs Back Circle

(3)Sparta Boss vs Sophia

(4)Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay

Semifinal Matchups

Winner (1) vs Winner (4)

Winner (2) vs Winner (3)

Final Point Standings

Group A

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Broad St (Q) 3 2 1 3 1 +2 6

Gold is Money (q) 3 2 1 2 0 +2 6

LA Ballers 3 2 1 2 2 0 6

John St 3 0 3 2 6 -4 0

Group B

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Albouystown-B [Q] 3 3 0 2 0 +2 9

Sparta [q] 3 2 1 10 3 +7 6

Alex. Village 3 1 2 6 7 -1 3

Charlotte St 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Group C

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Tiger Bay [Q] 3 3 0 8 0 +8 9

Leopold St [q] 3 2 1 5 4 +1 6

Future 3 1 2 2 2 0 3

Albouystown-A 3 0 3 1 9 -8 0

Group D

Team GP W L GF GA GD Pts.

Sophia (Q) 3 2 1 7 4 +3 6

Back Circle (q) 3 2 1 4 3 +1 6

North East 3 2 1 4 4 0 6

Rising Stars 3 0 3 2 6 -4 0

Legend

(Q)-Group Winner

(q)-Group Runner-up