Historic training underway for cricket coaches

Twenty-seven Level One cricket coaches have begun their Level Two programme at the National Stadium, Providence in the first ever collaboration between CWI and the University of the West Indies.

The four-day programme is being held under the tutelage of the Guyana Cricket Board’s Territorial Development Officer, Colin Stuart and University of the West Indies Sports Management Faculty lecturers, Keshava Ramphal and Ryerson Bhagoo.

The coaches taking part in the programme include Akshaya Persaud, Anthony D’Andrade, Travis Dowlin, Steven Jacobs, Vishal Singh, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Leon Johnson, Veerasammy Permaul, Antony Adams, Jermaine Neblett, Ryan Hercules, Kenroy Joseph, Andre Percival, Floyd Benjamin, Nicholas Fraser, Zaheer Mohamed, Travis Harcourt, Tremayne Smartt, Bevan Butts, Ravindranauth Seeram, Garvin Nedd, Latchman Yadram, Jeremiah Harris, Quasen Nedd, Clive Grimmond, Subrina Munroe and Anil Persaud…..