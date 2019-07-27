Guyana’s senior men’s 7s team were blanked 62-nil by the USA in their first preliminary Pool A match when the Pan American Games got underway yesterday in Lima, Peru.

Maceo Brown led the USA ruggers with three tries while Ben Brocelle recorded two tries to add his name to the scoresheet.

Captain, Cody Melphy chipped in four conversions and a try to stretch the scoreline while Jake Lachina, Montae Noble, Marcus Tupuola and Harley Wheeler recorded a try apiece. Naima Fualaau also had four points off his boot.

Today, Guyana will face Brazil in their next match from 11:50am.