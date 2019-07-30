Badminton’s Ramdhani siblings record less than ideal start

Local badminton stars Narayan and Priyanna Ramdhani yesterday endured a less than ideal start to their campaign in the ongoing Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

The duo, who contested the mixed doubles category, were defeated 8-21, 14- 21 by Cubans Yeily Ortiz and Leodannis.

Earlier in the day, they both dropped their opening matches in the singles category which saw Narayan going down to Jamaican Samuel Ricketts 13-21, 23-25 while his younger sibling Priyanna lost to Lauren Villalobos of Costa Rica 15-21, 18-21 in her opening match.