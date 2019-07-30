Sports

Guyana’s CrossFit reps gearing up for start of competition

Guyana’s fittest man and woman, Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis respectively, pose for a picture with Coach/Manager, Jamie McDonald (centre) shortly after departure.
The ‘Olympics’ of CrossFit, the Reebok CrossFit Games, kick into high gear on Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, and Guyana’s representatives Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis are excited to get their competitive juices flowing.

This is according to their Coach/Manager, Jamie McDonald.

McDonald said this yesterday of the fittest duo from the 592: “Dillon and Delice are looking good, they’re in good spirits. It’s a really nice experience to see a lot of athletes that we only see on YouTube and social media. It’s a pretty nice experience to get to interact with them and learn a few things.”….

