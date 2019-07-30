Keevin out

Keevin Allicock, one of Guyana’s best medal hopes for this year’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, lost 2-3 in his quarterfinal bout last night versus Uruguay’s Lucas Fernandez.

In the bantamweight bout that went the distance, two judges had the local pugilist out-boxing his opponent 30-27 and 29-28 while three judges gave the nod to Fernandez (30-27, 29-28×2) who is all but guaranteed at least a bronze medal after clinching a semi-final berth.

Guyana, which is being represented in eight disciplines during the 18th edition of the Games, is still yet to achieve a medal in Peru.