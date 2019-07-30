Mangal, Dinanauth, Adams top Laparkan Invitational

With heavy rainfall forcing just nine holes of play among the 22 participants, Mike Mangal, Deoram Dinanauth and Carlos Adams stormed to the top of their respective flights during the Laparakan Invitational Golf Tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club on Saturday.

In the “A” Flight with handicaps of 0-10, Mangal and Georgetown Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore were tied with net 36. However, Mangal had the better last six holes to pip the Deputy Mayor by one.

Over in the “B” Flight (11-19), Dinanauth secured the accolade with a net 34 day, ahead of George Bulkan with net 37, while in the “C” Flight (20-28), Adams strolled to the title with a net 31 as Pope Emmanuel London and Payton George finished jointly with net 33 but the former edging his compatriot on the last six holes.