Squash team triumphs over hosts

Guyana women’s squash team participating in the ongoing Pan American games in Lima, Peru, yesterday tasted their first bit of success, recording a comfortable 3-0 win over the home side.

The pool B contest saw Junior Caribbean Under-18 squash champ Taylor Fernandes downing Alexandra Zavala 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 in the opening contest while Mary Fung-A-Fat made it 2-0 with a clinical 11-3, 11-3, 11-9 win over Maria Hermosa.

Ashley Khalil, who is the 2019 Female Senior National Champ, closed out the contest after she accounted for Ximena Rodriguez 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 to set the Guyanese apart.

Later in the day, however, the Guyanese went down to their Canadian counterparts 0-3 while on Sunday, they lost to Colombia by a similar score line in their opening contest.