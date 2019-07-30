Sports

Squash team triumphs over hosts

Pan Am Games

Guyana’s squash contingent (at right) with their Peruvian opponents after their contest yesterday.
Guyana’s squash contingent (at right) with their Peruvian opponents after their contest yesterday.

-falls to Canada

Guyana women’s squash team participating in the ongoing Pan American games in Lima, Peru, yesterday tasted their first bit of success, recording a comfortable 3-0 win over the home side.

The pool B contest saw Junior Caribbean Under-18 squash champ Taylor Fernandes downing Alexandra Zavala 11-6, 11-4, 11-6 in the opening contest while Mary Fung-A-Fat made it 2-0 with a clinical 11-3, 11-3, 11-9 win over Maria Hermosa.

Ashley Khalil, who is the 2019 Female Senior National Champ, closed out the contest after she accounted for Ximena Rodriguez 11-4, 11-7, 11-4 to set the Guyanese apart.

Later in the day, however, the Guyanese went down to their Canadian counterparts 0-3 while on Sunday, they lost to Colombia by a similar score line in their opening contest.

Around the Web

More in Sports

Talk of rift with Rohit ‘baffling’, says Kohli

By

Keevin out

By
Badminton’s Ramdhani siblings record less than ideal start

Badminton’s Ramdhani siblings record less than ideal start

By

Comments

Trending