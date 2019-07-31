Sports

Botofago, Eagles soar to Divine Entertainment’s football final

Botofago and Eagles will compete in the final of the inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Football tournament on August 3rd, following semifinal wins on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

Witnessed by a sizable crowd, Botofago overcame tournament giant Net-Rockers 6-5 on sudden death penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 3-3.

Prior to the dramatic conclusion, Net-Rockers raced off into the early lead, as they tallied two goals in the space of eight minutes…..

