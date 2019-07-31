Forde bowls Barbados to three-wicket win over Guyana

A five-wicket haul from fast bowler Matthew Forde spurred Barbados to a three-wicket victory over Guyana in the second round of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 tournament at Arnos Vale, St Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday.

After being inserted to bat, the defending champions folded for 124 in 30.1 overs while Barbados reached 126-7 in 29.1 overs.

Guyana approached the seamers with caution in the first two overs but Forde would make the breakthrough, striking twice in the third over, firstly trapping Alex Algoo (05) leg before wicket before bowling Junior Sinclair two legal deliveries later. Kevlon Anderson (04) suffered the same fate as Algoo to leave Guyana reeling at 49-3 after 10 overs…..