GFF seeking feedback on sexual harassment policy

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is inviting all stakeholders to provide feedback on the draft Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy, which is slated, once finalised and approved, to become part of the entity’s Standing Operating Procedures.

This was disclosed in an official release from the federation. The draft policy seeks to ensure a safe and harassment-free environment within the fraternity.

According to the correspondence, “The draft policy can be found on the GFF’s website, via link https://www.gffonline.com/gffs-sexual-harassment-policy_draft/ and submissions should be sent to gff@networksgy.com or 17 Dadanawa Street, Section K, Campbellville labelled ‘Feedback: Draft Sexual Harassment Policy’.”….