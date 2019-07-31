GFF unveils squad for CONCACAF U-15 Championship

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has shortlisted their U-15 Boys squad which will feature in the CONCACAF U-15 Championship at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA from August 4th-11th.

The squad reads Goalkeeper Dwayne Bess and Shavid Hernandez; Defenders Zakeel Flatts, Kevin Mullins, Tyquan Brummell and Tyrice Lewis; Midfielders Samuel Garnett, Oswin Archer, Romel Medas, Brandon Solomon, Daniel Lowe, Devon Padmore, Rajan Ramdehol, Joshua Kesney, Antwone Vasconcellos and Sealon Sue; and Forwards Shoran James, Marcus Tudor, Colin Henriques and Ofancy Winter.

On the management side, Bryan Joseph will serve as the Head Coach, while Devnon Winter and Travis Bess will act as Assistant and Goalkeeping coaches respectively…..