Jimmy Adams ecstatic with pilot training programme for cricket coaches

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Level Two coaching programme which, for the first time, was done in collaboration with the University of the West Indies (UWI), has been completed with 27 persons attaining their certificates and CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams is ecstatic about the ground-breaking development.

Speaking to Stabroek Sport in an exclusive interview, Adams said, “In terms of the Level Two itself, it has been a while under construct…I’m happy to get the pilot off the ground. Thanks to all the folks here in Guyana for hosting it and hopefully it wouldn’t be too long before we are delivering regular courses throughout the Caribbean.”

With this being the first time a partnership between the two Caribbean entities to deliver a coaching programme at this level has taken place, Adams expressed his happiness with the alliance. “…We are able to get this far due to the collaboration with the University of the West Indies who we want to continue to build a relationship with, not just the Level Two, but one day, a Level Three…” he said…..