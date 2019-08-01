Courts in GBA’s corner

Courts Guyana Inc has stepped up as a corner man for the Guyana Boxing Association’s (GBA) staging of the fourth Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Boxing Championships later this month.

The timely partnership was made official on Tuesday when Brand Manager Odetta Aaron presented a sponsorship pact to GBA President Steve Ninvalle during a simple ceremony at the company’s Main Street headquarters.

The annual championships will be staged from August 16-18 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and is scheduled to feature boxers from Barbados, Grenada, Cayman Islands, Dominica, St Lucia, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. It is a significant improvement for a tournament which started with just three countries…..