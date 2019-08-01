Purse for Guyana Cup horse race meet now $20M

This year’s Guyana Cup horse race meet is saddling up to be the best one yet and SuperBet and Palm Court are among the latest entities that have partnered with the event.

Prize money for the 13th Guyana Cup horse race meet, scheduled for August 18th at the Rising Sun Turf Club, has been bumped up by $5 million and now stands at $20 million, up from $15 million.

With the increase in prize money this year, the event is sure to see an increase in participants. Chief organiser and Chairman of the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr, noted that in addition to the feature C Class and lower race, which will see the winning stable owner pocketing $2 million, the three-year-old Guyana-bred race will see the winner running away with a $1 million bounty…..