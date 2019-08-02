Andre Russell out of India series

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, CMC – Injury has forced marquee all-rounder Andre Russell out of the three-match Twenty20 International series against India starting here Saturday.

The 31-year-old informed selectors he would be unavailable for the series after experiencing discomfort in his troublesome left knee while at the ongoing Global T20 Canada.

He has been replaced by batsman Jason Mohammed who last played a T20 International 16 months ago when he led a second string side on a three-match tour of Pakistan.