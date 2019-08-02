Sports

Crunch time tonight in street football

A scene from the earlier group stage play in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship
All roads will lead to the National Cultural Centre tarmac tonight when the quarterfinal and semi-final round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship kicks-off.

In the curtain raiser, Broad Street will oppose Leopold Street at 19:00hrs, with Albouystown-B matching skills with Back Circle from 19:45hrs in the second quarterfinal.

The third match will then pit Sparta Boss against Sophia at 20:30hrs, while defending champion Gold is Money will tackle Tiger Bay from 21:45hrs…..

