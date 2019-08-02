Crunch time tonight in street football

All roads will lead to the National Cultural Centre tarmac tonight when the quarterfinal and semi-final round in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship kicks-off.

In the curtain raiser, Broad Street will oppose Leopold Street at 19:00hrs, with Albouystown-B matching skills with Back Circle from 19:45hrs in the second quarterfinal.

The third match will then pit Sparta Boss against Sophia at 20:30hrs, while defending champion Gold is Money will tackle Tiger Bay from 21:45hrs…..