Guyana U19 crushes Leewards by 119 runs

Guyana bounced back from a humiliating defeat to trounce the Leeward Islands by 119 runs in the third round of the Cricket West Indies “Rising Stars” Regional Under-19 tournament at Cumberland Ground yesterday while the Windward Islands and Barbados also secured wins.

The defending champions opted to bat first after winning the toss and lost their last seven wickets for 71 runs as they were bowled out for 176 in 49.1 overs. Leewards in reply, struggled to make any concrete performance with the bat and eventually crumbled for a disappointing 57 in 27.5 over.

Guyana’s batting centred around Sachin Singh who scored a disciplined 51 from 75 balls consisting of five fours and two sixes before he was caught by Akadianto Willett off of Elroy Francis…..