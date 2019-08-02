Sports

Red-Line brings Higher Level down to earth

Linden Futsal tournament

Red Line Goal-scorers from left to right Jamal Caster and Abraham Browne
Red-Line, LA Ballers, Germans United, Dave & Celina All-Stars and NK Ballers recorded dissimilar victories on Wednesday in the 6th edition of the New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal Tournament.

Witnessed by a sizable crowd at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden, Red Line crushed Higher Level 9-4. Abraham Browne smashed five goals, while Jamal Caster was the next best scorer with two goals. Jamal Bentick and Keino Brutus added one goal each.

For the loser, Colwyn Drakes recorded a hat-trick, while Royston Fraser scored once.

Similarly, LA Ballers mauled Mines All-Stars 8-0. Nicholas MacArthur tallied a hat-trick, with solitary goals coming off the boots of Cecil Jackman, Jaleel Hamilton, Darren Niles, Simeon Moore and Ryan Hackett respectively…..

