CWI doctor sees improvement in Guyanese players’ fitness

Following what has become a customary fitness evaluation exercise on the heels of the off season, Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine, Dr Oba Gulston says he has seen an improvement in the fitness of the Guyanese players.

The assessment which was conducted at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora, West Coast Demerara early yesterday morning was marred by showers, however the players managed to show their worth through the various drills.

“Basically we had our pre-season fitness test and we are going around to all the franchises where we do the fitness testing, we do it a couple times for the year and it is really meant to assess where the players are and at the same time it gives data for the coaches to see where the players need to improve on and the areas we are doing well so far,” Gultson stated…..