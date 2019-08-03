GCC sets up donation box for less fortunate players

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) commissioned a Donation Box on July 31 to raise funds to develop the talents of less fortunate young players at the club’s Cricket Academy.

According to a release yesterday from the club, at an unveiling ceremony at the GCC, President of the GCC Timothy Tucker said that the Club’s Cricket Academy had been inspiring young cricketers and helping them to fine-tune their skills for over 150 years.

“The Georgetown Cricket Club has an ongoing Cricket Academy … since the inception of the GCC. The GCC is about 161 years old. The club itself has a programme where we mentor and train young cricketers and bring them up into potential cricketers to play for Guyana,” he stated…..