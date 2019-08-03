Jason Mohammed replaces Andre Russell in West Indies T20I Squad

(CWI) FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida – Cricket West Indies interim selection panel has named Jason Mohammed as the replacement for Andre Russell in the first and second matches of the MyTeam11 Twenty20 International Series, co-sponsored by Skoda and Fena. Mohammed, the experienced 32-year-old, has so far played nine T20 Internationals and also captained the West Indies in T20 Internationals and in the 50-over format.

Russell was named in the original 14-member squad for the first and second matches T20s subject to him passing a fitness assessment prior to the series. The allrounder experienced some discomfort while at the GT20 tournament in Canada and informed the interim selection panel of his unavailability for the upcoming series.

West Indies are the reigning ICC World T20 champions and will face India at the Broward County Stadium in the United States on Saturday and Sunday. The final match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium next Tuesday. First ball daily is 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica Time).

“We welcome Jason Mohammed into the squad for the first two T20 matches here in Florida. He is a player with lots of experience in all three formats and – having done well for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Guyana Amazon Warriors,” said Floyd Reifer, West Indies interim head coach.

“It is not easy to the fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world and helped West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions. We believe Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and win games as well.”