Bond out, Farley is new Chess Federation President

The Guyana Chess Federation has turned over a new leaf with a ‘clean slate’ taking over the administration as former Vice-President, Frankie Farley has replaced James Bond as the body’s President.

The Federation hosted an Annual General Meeting for the first time since 2017 at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue yesterday with Farley defeating Bond by a 13-8 margin.

Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian defeated Irshaad Mohammed by a similar margin for the Vice-President role while Aneesa Hussain secured the secretary seat with one vote more than Loris Nathoo who was elected fundraiser director with 15 votes as Yolander Persaud garnered six. Davion Mars and Anthony Drayton returned unopposed as Treasurer and Chess Trainer respectively…..