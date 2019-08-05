Eagle FC is Divine football champs

Buoyed by a large partisan crowd at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground, Linden, tournament favourite Eagles FC defeated Botofago 3-1 to clinch the inaugural Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup Football Championship on Saturday.

The contest was evenly fought, as both teams crafted several opportunities in their search of the title. Eagles secured the perfect start, as they got off the mark in the sixth minute compliments of an Omar Brewley conversion.

This lead would remain intact heading into the halftime interval. The resumption of play initially seemed to benefit Botofago, as they levelled proceedings in the 51st minute via a conversion from talisman Dequan Hercules…..