Gold is Money defends title

Gold is Money captain Hubert Pedro receiving the championship trophy from Director of Sports Christopher Jones in the presence of teammates and Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste.
A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening at the Jubilee Park Tarmac, as defending champion Gold is Money successfully defeated first-time finalist Albouystown-B 1-0 to retain the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship.

 One of the largest gatherings ever at a street-football final witnessed an historic moment, as the West Ruimveldt outfit became only the second team, joining fierce rival Sparta Boss to have won three consecutive Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ titles.

 The calm before the proverbial storm came in the form of tournament sponsor and Colours Boutique proprietor Milton Branford and Director of Sports Christopher Jones meeting the teams…..

