Grove Hi-Tech rout Swan FC 6-0

Grove Hi-Tech dismantled Swan FC 6-0, when the East Bank Demerara zone of the National Milling Company [NAMILCO] U17 Football League continued yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Rasheed Evans led Grove with a helmet trick while Jamal Thom and Orwin Hunte added one goal each. Meanwhile, Samatta Point/Kaneville and Diamond United battled to a 4-4 stalemate.

On Saturday at the same venue, Friendship defeated Soesdyke 1-0. Marlon Dey scored in the 34th minute. Similarly, Agricola defeated Timehri Panthers-B 2-1.

Anthony Ifill and Ryan Roberts scored in eighth and 38th minute respectively. For the loser, Akel Grant-Stuart netted in the 56th minute.