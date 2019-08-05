U-15 footballers come up against Nicaragua today

Guyana will commence their CONCACAF u15 Championship campaign today against Nicaragua from 9:00am at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.
The squad reads Goalkeeper Dwayne Bess, Shavid Hernandez, Defenders Zakeel Flatts, Kevin Mullins, Tyquan Brummell, Tyrice Lewis, Midfielders Samuel Garnett, Oswin Archer, Romel Medas, Brandon Solomon, Daniel Lowe, Devon Padmore, Rajan Ramdehol, Joshua Kesney, Antwone Vasconcellos, Sealon Sue and Forwards Shoran James, Marcus Tudor, Colin Henriques and Ofancy Winter.
On the Management side, Bryan Joseph will serve as the Head-Coach, while Devnon Winter and Travis Bess will act as Assistant and Goalkeeping Coaches respectively…..
