Wilkinson is new Rodrigues Memorial Champion

The various winners of the 15th annual  Ricks and Sari sponsored Reagan Rodrigues Memorial road race
Returning to the saddle after a four-month hiatus, Team Evolution’s Akeem Wilkinson shaved off four minutes from last year’s time to ride away with the 15th annual Ricks and Sari sponsored Reagan Rodrigues Memorial 46-mile Road Race at Schoonord, West Bank Demerara yesterday.

Stopping the clock at one hour 37 minutes and 55 seconds, Wilkinson outsprinted the six-man lead pack of a record 45-rider turnout to take the honours when the riders manoeuvred through the streets from Schoonord to Bushy Park and back.

Wilkinson after the race explained that the wind was heavy and the sun was especially hot but noted that the breakaway pack had established themselves halfway through the race with Walter Grant Stuart controlling the race…..

