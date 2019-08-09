Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship kicks off tonight

The Jubilee Tarmac Park will be a battlefield tonight when the eagerly anticipated Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship officially kicks off.

Twelve matches will be played on the evening. The opening match will pit Up-Top-Bosses against Paradise-A from 19:00hrs, with East Coast Demerara winner Melanie-B opposing Showstoppers at 19:30hrs and West Demerara champion Brothers United tackling Sophia at 20:00hrs.

The fourth contest will witness Ballers Empire engaging Albouystown-B at 20:30hrs, while Bartica titlist Beacons match skills with Sparta Boss at 21:00hrs and Linden champion High Rollers face-off with Sparta Boss from 21:30hrs…..