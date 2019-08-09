Guyana in quarterfinals after conquering Cayman Islands

The National U-15 footballers secured their quarterfinal berth in the CONCACAF Under-15 Championship, defeating Cayman Islands 2-0 yesterday at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

Requiring a victory to seal their place in the next round, Guyana secured the result via goals from Samuel Garnett and Rajan Ramdehol in the 41st and 62nd minute respectively.

The Guyanese will now face-off with French Guiana today at the same venue. Guyana’s starting XI consisted of Shavid Hernandez, Tyquan Brummel, Zakeel Flatts, Romel Medas, Brandon Solomon, Kevin Mullins, Rajan Ramdeholl, Joshua Kesney, Antwone Vasconcellos, Samuel Garnett and Shoran James…..