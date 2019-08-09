Guyana leaves Pan Am Games empty-handed again

Aliyah Abrams finished last in the 400m women’s final yesterday while Brenessa Thompson ended fifth of six starters in semifinal two of three in the 200m, dashing Guyana’s last hopes of medaling at the ongoing Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

Abrams, in the eight spot, clocked 52.63s in the final, which was won by Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson almost two seconds faster than the local at the Vedena Sports Centre.

Jackson earned gold in 50.73s, leading Mexico’s Paola Moran (51.02s) and Courtney Okolo (51.02s) of the USA onto the podium…..