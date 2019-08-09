Guyana Rush Saints defeat Far East Sports Club 2-1

Guyana Rush Saints defeated Far East Sports Club 2-1, when the Theresa and George Bobb/RFA Under-17 Women’s Football tournament continued on Wednesday at the St Ignatius Sports Ground.

Zina Cabral bagged a double for the winner in the third and 33rd minute. For the loser, Waynedella Hernandez etched her name on the scorer’s sheet in the 30th minute.

Meanwhile, the clash between Sky Kings FC and Tabatinga FC was rescheduled due to Sky Kings FC being unable to travel once again due to heavy rains, which continue to be a problem for clubs out of Central Rupununi.

The event continues at the same venue today with another round of matches. At 17:00hrs, Terminators FC will oppose Moco–Moco, while Gladiators FC engage Saints FC at 18:00hrs and Rising Stars FC battle Tabatinga FC at 19:00hrs.a