Rain ruins India’s return

The first One Day International between India and West Indies in Guyana in 30 years was abandoned due to consistent showers at the National Stadium, Providence yesterday.

Thousands of fans gathered at the venue and braved the rains that forced the start of the match at 11:30 hours, some two hours after the designated start time. When the skies cleared, India won the toss and sent the hosts in to bat with the contest reduced to 43 overs per side.

West Indies were tentative against the Indian opening seamers, Bhuveshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, comfortable to leave non-threatening balls alone before the rain interrupted at 9-0 with 5.4 overs bowled…..