Trend-Setters mute Quiet Storm

New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal Tournament

A scene from the Hard Knocks and LA Ballers clash on Wednesday.
Trend-Setters, High Rollers and Germans United secured lopsided wins when the 6th edition of the New Era Entertainment/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal Tournament continued on Wednesday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground tarmac, Trend-Setters mauled Quiet Storm 9-1.

Delon Luke led the rout with five goals, with Kevin Giddings the next best scorer with two goals. Adding a goal each were Kevon Prince and Chaka Hall. Ezequiel Clarke scored for the loser…..

